Popular Luo Musician Abenny Jachiga Passes On

Popular Luo musician Bernard Onyango known by his stage name Abenny Jachiga has passed on after a short illness.

According to online reports, the Luo hitmaker died in a hospital yesterday after falling ill. Fans, family and friends took to social media to send their condolences with the majority playing tribute to his legacy.

Jachiga is known for the song Mano Kasinda which was a hit song in Luo Nyanza among many others such as penzi ni kama mayai and simba manyo wendo.

RIP Abenny Jachiga pic.twitter.com/CdxsuCqGjn — Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) June 11, 2020

In a different incident last year, one of his band member and dancer Vivian Awuor drowned and died in floods while trying to rescue her first-born daughter.

Apparently, the daughter fell into raging flash floods prompting her to dive into the water to the rescue when the tragedy struck.

Her body was retrieved and taken to City mortuary with a search for her two kids’ bodies intensified.

Here are some reactions from Twitter following Jachiga’s death:

Waking up to the sad news of the demise of Abenny Jachiga Nyakwar Jobilo.

My luo people,we have a lost a great talented young lad. May his soul rest in peace — Ⓜ️amji (@LMamji) June 11, 2020

Ohangla musician Abenny Jachiga is dead. His popular dancer Vivian Nyathi Abandu had just been killed by floods in Nairobi last year. Jachiga died in a Kisumu hospital yesterday. He is remembered with his famous song ‘mano kasinde’ . MAY YOUR SOUL REST IN ETERNAL PEACE JACHIGA. pic.twitter.com/86jODHbE9L — Joachim Omolo (@omolobeste) June 11, 2020

Sad day as we mourn ohangla musician Abenny Jachiga who passed on after a short illness in a Kisumu hospital last night.. He is remembered for his famous song ‘Mano Kasinde’ . May his soul Rest In Peace. #RIP pic.twitter.com/lksMaIUP2w — #DanielJumaOmondi (@realDanielJuma) June 11, 2020

Such a sad morning as we mourn ohangla musician Abenny Jachiga who passed on after a short illness in St. Jairus Hospital in Kisumu last night. He is remembered for his famous song ‘Mano Kasinde’ . May his soul Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/MsfYgbauSF — rolex oyugi (@rolex_oyugi) June 11, 2020

