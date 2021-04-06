Popular Kikuyu Benga Artist Albert Wamaitu Dies at KNH

Popular Benga musician Albert Gacheru Wamaitu is dead.

His death was confirmed on Tuesday morning via Kameme FM.

He breathed his last while receiving treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital.

Those privy to the details said the hitmaker was battling a long illness.

Wamaitu, 59, was well known for his hit songs Mwendwa Wakwa Mariru, Mumunya, Hurry Hurry Waithera, Nindaguteire and Indo Ciakwa.

Starehe MP Charles Njagua aka Jaguar said the fallen musician was an inspiration to him.

“It is with profound grief that I learn of the passing on of the legendary artiste Albert Gacheru Wamaitu. He was of great inspiration to me when I was a young and budding artiste,” Jaguar wrote on Twitter.

“My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. May his soul Rest In Eternal Peace.”

