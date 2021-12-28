Popular Congolese Musician General Defao Dead

Popular Congolese singer and songwriter General Defao whose real name is Lulendo Matumona has died aged 62.

The singer reportedly passed away on Monday December 27, at the Laquintinie Hospital in Douala, Cameroon, where he had been admitted.

Following the news of his demise, fellow Congolese musicians including Fally Ipupa and Ferra Gola took to social media to mourn him.

Defao’s problems started in 2002 after he found himself on the wrong side of the law in Kenya. He was held at Nairobi’s industrial area remand prison before a fan bailed him out.

The musician was on aself imposed exile in Kenya for 18 years before he returned to Congo in 2019.

He will be remembered for hits such as Sala noki and for his kiwanzenza dancing style.

