Growing up Poor Forced me into being a Club Bouncer in High School – DJ Ras Luigi

Capital FM Reggae DJ, Ras Luigi was forced to work as a club bouncer while still in high school due to poverty.

In a candid interview with The Audit, hosted by Robert Alai, DJ Ras recounted how poverty and life in the ghetto almost drove him into crime.

Born in Korogocho slums, the self-taught DJ narrates that he came from a humble background, with his parents trying everything to make ends meet. The mother, for instance, used to sell items in a popular ‘kibanda’ next to their home and the father was working with government printers.

Their income, he said, was not enough to feed the whole family.

“My dad used to go to work by foot, come back in the evening with maize that was to feed 10 children. Everyone would get a piece and wash it down with sugarless tea and sleep,” the DJ narrated.

It was the poor background, the DJ said that forced him into being a bouncer in clubs to make an extra living.

While in Form three at Buru Buru High School, he was introduced to bouncing and thus he got gigs from popular clubs.

“At form three, I was introduced into bouncing by a friend. So on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, I would be a bouncer at these clubs and by Monday I am back to school,” he recounted.

Some of the clubs where he was a bouncer were Visions Club, Sting Club and Roasters among others.

Ras, who does music, fitness training and martial arts further revealed that living in the ghetto subjected him to drugs and violent behavior.

For instance, he started smoking marijuana and hanging out with violent groups that were involved in street fights and other violent shenanigans.

He however revealed that he has since quit smoking the illegal drug and has channeled his focus elsewhere.

Currently, he is also supporting children at the Hamomi Children’s Centre located in Kangemi. The community-based organization focuses on orphaned and vulnerable children within Nairobi.

Here is the full interview:



