Pomp and Colour as MP Caleb Kositany’s Daughter Weds [PHOTOS]

Vocal Soy MP Caleb Kositany on Saturday walked his daughter down the aisle at a colorful ceremony attended by close family members and friends.

Stacey Kositany exchanged vows with her fiance Sam Chelang’a at an undisclosed location.

Sam is the son of Lina Jebii Kilimo, the Chief Administrative Secretary in the State Department for Gender.

Elated Kositany shared photos of the wedding on his social media pages on Saturday night.

“It was a day of great joy, laughter,song and dance,during my daughter’s wedding. God bless your union,” the MP tweeted.







The groom wore a purple tuxedo suit with black linings and a white shirt while the bride dazzled in a beautiful white gown.

The purple colour stood out as the theme of the event with the organisers carefully blending it with the white colour to suit the occasion.

The wedding comes months after the couple held their traditional wedding at their home in Soy.

Attending the event were high-profile figures including Rachael Ruto, the wife of Deputy President William Ruto, MPs Oscar Sudi (Kapseret), Nelson Koech (Belgut) among others.

