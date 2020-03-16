Polycarp Igathe Back To Equity As Group Chief Commercial Officer

Polycarp Igathe has been announced as Equity Group chief commercial officer days after resigning from Vivo Energy on Friday.

Igathe was the managing director and CEO of Equity Bank Kenya before resigning to rejoin Vivo Energy where a new role was created to accommodate him.

On Friday, Vivo announced that they were parting ways with Igathe, who was working with them as the Executive Vice President in charge of Sales for Africa.

“We thank Polycarp for his contribution to Vivo Energy and wish him the very best in the future,” said Vivo in a statement.

Omar Benson was appointed to serve in Igathe’s position on an interim basis.

Before joining Equity Bank, Igathe had served as the Nairobi deputy governor before falling out with governor Mike Sonko and resigning.

Before joining politics in 2017, Igathe had been working at Vivo Energy as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

