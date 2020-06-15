Equity Bank’s Polycarp Igathe Cruising Streets Of Nairobi In A 2018 Bentley Bentayga

We are almost halfway through the year 2020 which brought you locusts, Coronavirus and a lot of hardships for some.

But life deals others a bad hand and others, not so much.

Anyway, think about that vehicle you see on the roads and wish it was yours. You cannot afford it, can you?

Others are driving the car that you dream only in your dreams. Take for example, Polycarp Igathe, Equity Bank’s Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) is cruising around the streets of Nairobi in a Bentley Bentayga, 2018 model.

The SUV, Registration No KCR 471W, goes for approximately Sh27.2 million but could go up depending on customisation.

The Bentayga a is apparently owned by 50 people, globally.

A 2018 Kenya Motor Industry Association (KMI) report showed that in first few months of the said year, two Bentley Bentaygas were purchased in Kenya.

With a 6000CC engine capacity, the manufacturer says the vehicle or machine if you like, “is unlike any other sport utility vehicle in the world. This powerful, all-terrain, all-purpose car offers an exceptional driving experience.”

“Bentayga brings together outstanding performance and unparalleled levels of luxury on and off-road.”

For the design lovers, the Bentyaga has an Event Seat that is trimmed in leather and finished with diamond quilting.

“You and your passengers can enjoy a grandstand view, shaded by the tailgate during the day or illuminated by the built-in stage lighting from above at night. This feature is available on both the four and five-seat configurations,” the manufacturer says on their official website.

Built for all-terrain, the sleek vehicle was especially built for “those who desire to seek new landscapes and take a fresh look at their world – to see through new eyes.”

Igathe was the deputy governor for Nairobi County before leaving the job for a position in Equity Bank as the managing director.

Shortly after, he left for his former job at VIVO Energy and is now back at Equity.

Needless to say, he has been described as the “job hopping” executive, who is doing well for himself.

