Polycarp Igathe Confirms Chris Kirubi Brokered ‘Sonko-Igathe’ Nairobi Gubernatorial Ticket

Former Nairobi Deputy Governor Polycarp Igathe has revealed the late industrialist Chris Kirubi’s hand in the 2017 partnership with Mike Sonko that saw the duo elected to head the city.

Speaking during Kirubi’s funeral service at the Faith Evangelistic Ministry Church in Karen, Nairobi, on Friday, Igathe confirmed rumors that widely circulated in 2017 that the successful businessman played a key role in his appointment as Sonko’s running mate.

“This country is indebted to Dr Kirubi in many ways. When it was impossible to do business in Nairobi, it was Kirubi’s idea to make sure Nairobi is back to National Government. Kirubi designed the Sonko-Igathe ticket,” said Igathe.

It’s reported that President Uhuru Kenyatta and State House were uncomfortable with then-Senator Sonko’s bid for the top county role and had unsuccessfully urged him to withdraw from the race in favor of former Gatanga Member of Parliament Peter Kenneth.

After failing to persuade rambunctious Senator Sonko to quit, the Head of State decided to find him a sober-minded, CEO-like running mate.

Kirubi was among high-profile individuals who are said to have lobbied for the then-Managing Director at Vivo Energy to be Sonko’s running mate.

When Sonko unveiled Igathe as his running mate, social media was awash with claims that he was Kirubi’s son.

Igathe has in the past denied the claims.

In a past interview with Business Daily’s Jackson Biko, Igathe termed the claims as a misconception because he worked at Kirubi’s Haco Industries for 10 years.

“Kenyans think that if you work in a company diligently for long, a company owned by someone else, you can only be their son,” said Igathe.

Sonko and Igathe won the 2017 election but the latter resigned barely six months after assuming office.

In his resignation in January 2018, Igathe cited failure to earn the trust of his boss to enable him to deliver services to Nairobians.

Before Igathe’s resignation, there were reports that State House was running the affairs of the county by making key decisions and seconding senior officials to City Hall.

After quitting the country role, Igathe joined Equity Bank as the managing director.

Shortly after, he left for his former job at VIVO Energy and is now back at Equity.

Kirubi, who died on June 14 after a long battle with cancer, will be laid to rest on Saturday, June 19 at his Thika Farm in Kiambu County.

Kirubi was until his death a director at Centum Investment Company, a business conglomerate, where he was the largest individual shareholder.

He also ran several other companies including Haco Industries and Capital Media Group.

