Poll Losers Lonyangapuo, Loitiptip Get State Appointments

President William Ruto has rewarded former West Pokot governor John Lonyangapuo with a State job, a week after he left the opposition coalition party.
Prof Lonyangapuo has been named the chairperson of the North Rift Valley Water Works Development Agency (NRVWDA) for nine months.
The former county boss replaces David Chumba Chemweno whose appointment has been revoked.
Prof Lonyangapuo was one of Dr Ruto’s most vociferous detractors before the August 2022 General Election but has since changed his tune.
Last week, the former governor said that Kenya Union Party (KUP) and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party were no longer associated. Since then, the party has affirmed its backing for President Ruto’s administration.
Prof Lonyangapuo has referred to the opposition as the “biggest threat to democracy, the rule of law, and national cohesion in our nation’s recent history”. He claimed the Raila Odinga-led party has been making unilateral decisions that do not reflect the opinions of other partner parties.
Dr Ruto also appointed Brown Ondego and Odoyo Owidi as chair of the board of the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority and chair the board of the Lake Victoria South Water Works Development Agency, respectively, effective March 10.
Mr Ondego is the former Kenya Ports Authority managing director while Mr Owidi previously served as the chair of the Lake Basin Development Authority board.
Mr Owidi takes over from Daniel Omino who has been shown the door.
President Ruto also appointed former Kisauni Member of Parliament Ali Mbogo, as the Chairperson of the Lapsset Corridor Development Authority.
Former Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip will serve as a member of the Lapsett Corridor Authority while Raphael Munuve was named the Chairperson of the Board of the Konza Technopolis Development Authority.