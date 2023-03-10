Poll Losers Lonyangapuo, Loitiptip Get State Appointments

Prof Lonyangapuo was one of Dr Ruto’s most vociferous detractors before the August 2022 General Election but has since changed his tune.

Last week, the former governor said that Kenya Union Party (KUP) and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party were no longer associated. Since then, the party has affirmed its backing for President Ruto’s administration.

Prof Lonyangapuo has referred to the opposition as the “biggest threat to democracy, the rule of law, and national cohesion in our nation’s recent history”. He claimed the Raila Odinga-led party has been making unilateral decisions that do not reflect the opinions of other partner parties.