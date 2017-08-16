‘National Politics Is A Whole Different Ball Game,’ Popular Comedian Tells Babu Owino

Comedian Jalang’o has been penning some rather touching open letters through out the week to Raila Odinga, Uhuru Kenyatta, Githeri Man and now, Embakasi East Mp elect, Babu Owino.

In his letter, Jalas congratulates Babu on his well deserved win that was well crafted and executed.

”First and foremost congratulations! You pulled it through! You did put up a massive campaign, powerfully crafted and finally delivered!”

Babu who is a former Student leader at the University of Nairobi has now immersed himself into the murky waters of politics that according to Jalang’o are nothing like what he experienced in his SONU days.

”National politics is a whole different ball game! Too different from the previous leadership positions you’ve held like SONU! The people of Embakasii have entrusted you with their lives and believe that you can deliver which I know you can! Their needs are very different from those of students at UON. You must now start creating and rebranding yourself to mheshimiwa Babu Owino MP Embakasii not Babu wa SONU! Make Embakasii great again (MEGA)Youths wants jobs, women want to grow their business, the men want to provide for their families and all this up to you to represent them at the House! Go for it! Represent them gracefully!”

Babu floored the Jubilee candidate, Francis Mureithi to emerge the winner.

