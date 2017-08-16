‘National Politics Is A Whole Different Ball Game,’ Popular Comedian Tells Babu Owino

Comedian Jalang’o has been penning some rather touching open letters through out the week to Raila Odinga, Uhuru Kenyatta, Githeri Man and now, Embakasi East Mp elect, Babu Owino.
In his letter, Jalas congratulates Babu on his well deserved win that was well crafted and executed.
”First and foremost congratulations! You pulled it through! You did put up a massive campaign, powerfully crafted and finally delivered!”
Babu who is a former Student leader at the University of Nairobi has now immersed himself into the murky waters of politics that according to Jalang’o are nothing like what he experienced in his SONU days.
”National politics is a whole different ball game! Too different from the previous leadership positions you’ve held like SONU! The people of Embakasii have entrusted you with their lives and believe that you can deliver which I know you can! Their needs are very different from those of students at UON. You must now start creating and rebranding yourself to mheshimiwa Babu Owino MP Embakasii not Babu wa SONU! Make Embakasii great again (MEGA)Youths wants jobs, women want to grow their business, the men want to provide for their families and all this up to you to represent them at the House! Go for it! Represent them gracefully!”
Read: Embakasi East Parliamentary Candidate Collapses After Being Poisoned at a Rally in Tassia
Dear Babu Owino First and foremost congratulations! You pulled it through! You did put up a massive campaign, powerfully crafted and finally delivered! Swear I still don’t believe it myself! Your opponent was equally big but I guess God had his plans! You are Hon. Babu Owino Ongili The MP. Embakassii East! Your story to me is a story of dedication, focus and knowing that you can even when other people believe you can’t! Your campaign slogans will remain in our minds and thoughts forever ! Tibim…Tialala….and all…You are King! I can imagine how much fun, how crazy and how heated the debates will be! I see you in there dropping a few English jargons and icing them with a tialala or a Tibim! Go for it bro! There is no turning back! The future is bright mheshimiwa and the sky is just the beginning and so it is yours to make or to loose but knowing you….you will make it! Back to it now….I know you will kill me when we meet but I have to tell you that National politics is a whole different ball game! Too different from the previous leadership positions you’ve held like SONU! The people of Embakasii have entrusted you with their lives and believe that you can deliver which I know you can! Their needs are very different from those of students at UON. You must now start creating and rebranding yourself to mheshimiwa Babu Owino MP Embakasii not Babu wa SONU! Make Embakasii great again (MEGA)Youths wants jobs, women want to grow their business, the men want to provide for their families and all this up to you to represent them at the House! Go for it! Represent them gracefully ! Humble yourself, pray drop off the hooligan brand! Remember I said the future is bright! Soon and very soon their will be too many Vacuums in National leadership to be filled ! Look at how Governor Sonko metamorphosed from wall punching to cleaned up Hon. See what happened Nairobi did not think twice! He is Governor! With your 3 degrees, 2 PhDs and 7 Diplomas I can only see success! Babu Tibim! Ongili Riaaaaa Wuod Nyalenda Tiallalalallaalla! EMBAKASSII IS IN SAFE HANDS! Fight for them with the same spirit! I rest my case!
Babu floored the Jubilee candidate, Francis Mureithi to emerge the winner.
Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com
One CommentLeave a Reply
Of course it’s a different thing