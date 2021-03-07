Politicians To Blame For Chaos In Just Concluded By-elections – Matiang’i

Politicians planed and executed chaos during the just concluded by-elections, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has said.

Speaking in Nyamira on Sunday, Matiang’i said that the government will not allow politicians to cause disharmony in the country through violence in public functions such as elections and burials.

“We must speak the truth about what happened. Kenyans have always remained peaceful; the challenge is on how to handle the reckless and greedy politicians. It is high time we tell them off,” said Matiang’i.

This follows the arrest of Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei and MPs Didmas Barasa (Kimilili), Wilson Logo (Chesumei) and Nelson Koech (Belgut constituency) for allegedly causing chaos and orchestrating voter bribery in by-elections at Matungu, London Ward and Kabuchai.

Read: Politicians Linked To By-election Chaos To Lose Firearm Licences – CS Matiang’i

“It shameful that some people can plan to divide because of elections. We will not allow them to cross the country in an attempt to divide the country and cause disharmony,” he added.

Already, the Firearm Licensing Board has revoked licenses of Kimilili’s Didimus Barasa and that of his Mt Elgon counterpart Fred Kapondi and ordered them to surrender their guns within 24 hours.

Speaking on Friday during the launch of the National Land Commission’s 2021/2026 strategic plan, Matiang’i said that politicians involved in violence and firearm misuse will not only be taken to court but will also be declared unfit to hold office.

“We can’t have leaders paying bonds of Sh10,000 and wait for the (case) mention after around 10 months. By the time they are back to court, they have slapped ten other people and constantly keep paying bonds,” he said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu