Politicians Put on the Spot as Medical Experts Meet to Review Covid Guidelines

Medical experts have raised concerns over the rise in Covid-19 cases in Nairobi and neighboring Kiambu county, attributing the surge to political gatherings.

Although a ban on political gatherings remains in force across the country, politicians still hold roadside rallies where they address supporters after functions like church services and fundraisers.

The medics now say that the status quo could reverse gains made in combating the pandemic in the country.

The concerns were raised during a public health officials’ meeting in Naivasha, Nakuru County on Monday.

The meeting brought together officials from the World Health Organization and representatives from the Ministry of Health.

Kahawa Tungu understands that the meeting was to help the government review the pandemic guidelines on patient management and treatment in the wake of new variants.

Speaking to members of the press after the meeting, Kenyatta National Hospital’s Head of Infectious Diseases Unit Dr Loise Ombajo said the political gatherings should stop.

“In the last one week, we have seen an upsurge in cases of Covid-19 in Nairobi and neighboring towns and this could get worse in the coming days if the political meetings continue,” Ombajo said further noting that political gatherings contributed to the recent Covid crisis in India.

She called on Kenyans not to drop their guard even as cases in the Lake region decline due to revised curfew hours.

“We now have several variants and the only way to protect ourselves is through vaccination which is effective despite some myths from members of the public,” she said.

As of Monday, Kenya had recorded 193,189 cases from cumulative tests of 2,059,193.

