Politicians Express Divided Opinions Over Uhuru’s Reaction On Kenya-Somalia Maritime Border Ruling

Members of Parliament have expressed different opinions following President Uhuru Kenyatta’s reaction to Kenya-Somalia Maritime Border ruling by the international court of justice (ICJ).

In a ruling delivered on Tuesday, ICJ handed Mogadishu a huge chunk of the disputed tract of sea that is believed to be oil and gas-rich.

President Uhuru Kenyatta rejected the court’s decision, stating that the state would not recognize the ruling.

“At the outset, Kenya wishes to indicate that it rejects in totality and does not recognize the findings in the decision. The decision embodies a perpetuation of the ICJ’s jurisdictional overreach and raises a fundamental question on the respect of the sovereignty and consent of States to international judicial processes,” said Kenyatta.

Mwingi West MP Charles Nguna praised the head of state, urging him to protect the country’s territorial integrity.

“Kenya should take Necessary & Appropriate action in a bid to protect its territorial integrity.

“It was Illogical for the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to base the Somalia Boundary line on Equidistance rather than the acceptable Parallel line of Latitude,” he said.

During the proceedings at the ICJ, Kenya abandoned the proceedings citing bias in the side of the judges, something Tharaka Nithi County senator Prof Kithure Kindiki termed as a big blunder.

Prof Kindiki said that Kenya stood a high chance of appealing the ruling instead of withdrawing.

His Elgeyo Marakwet and Makueni counterparts, Kipchumba Murkone and Mutula Kilonzo Junior, opined that the two nations should come up with a way to explore the resources at stake in a manner that benefits both countries, instead of engaging in warfare.

