Politicians Linked To By-election Chaos To Lose Firearm Licences – CS Matiang’i

Politicians involved in Thursday’s chaos will have their firearm licences suspended, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has said.

Matiang’i was referring to the violence witnessed in various polling stations during yesterday’s by-elections conducted across the country.

According to the CS who was speaking during the launch of the National Land Commission’s 2021/2026 strategic plan, the politicians will not only be taken to court but will also be declared unfit to hold office.

Read: IG Mutyambai Orders Ex-CS Echesa To Surrender For Assaulting IEBC Official

“We can’t have leaders paying bonds of Sh10,000 and wait for the (case) mention after around 10 months. By the time they are back to court, they have slapped ten other people and constantly keep paying bonds,” he said.

In Matungu, ex-sports CS Rashid Echesa was a wanted person after he was caught on camera slapping an IEBC official.

Still in Matungu, Kakamega senator Cleophas Malala’s bodyguard was apprehended for shooting a resident.

Read Also::DP Ruto Allies Teargassed As Chaos Rock London Ward By-election [Photos]

In Nakuru’s London Ward, it was running battles with the police as politicians were accused of voter bribery. In the middle of the fiasco was Lang’ata MP Nixon Korir who was allegedly attacked by goons he said received orders from area authorities.

In Kabuchai, four Tanga tanga lawmakers – Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa, Chesumei MP Wilson Kogo and Belgut MP Nelson Koech – were arrested over voter intimidation.

Police said the four legislators had with them weapons meant to disrupt voting and cause chaos.

The four have denied the allegations.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu