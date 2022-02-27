Politician Karen Nyamu Welcomes Third Child (Photo)

Politician Karen Nyamu has welcomed her third child, a bouncing baby girl named Njeri.

Taking to Instagram, the aspiring Nairobi Woman Representative posted a photo of the little bundle of joy, with the caption “grateful.”

The baby was born on February 26, 2022, going by the details on her hand while still at the hospital. This is Nyamu’s third child as she has two others, a baby girl aged 7 years with DJ Saint Kevin and another son who turned one in November last year with Muguthi singer Samidoh Muchoki.

Notably, Samidoh is said to be the father of the newborn although he is yet to confirm. For instance, he missed the baby shower that was recently held at the Node Hotel in Westlands where only close family members were invited.

The theme for the event was yellow, white and gold, with Nyamu wearing a flowery Kitenge with green and white colors.

Sources close to this writer have hinted that Samidoh’s wife, Edday Nderitu has also delivered their third child a few days ago.

She held her baby shower a few weeks ago with pink, white and gold as the theme.

It is still unclear who the father of Karen’s child is as in her own words, “mama ndio anajua baba ya mtoto.”

A few weeks ago, Nyamu was captured getting cozy with Umoja 1 MCA Mugambi Macharia aka Ronaldo during a UDA campaign rally.

She did not address the issue although Samidoh is said to have felt a certain way and denied paternity.

