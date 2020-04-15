Fake Minutes? Registrar Of Political Parties Now Directs Tuju To Furnish Regulator With Duly Signed Documents Amid Jubilee Leadership Wrangles

Jubilee party wrangles continue to deepen after it emerged on Wednesday that the Registrar of Political parties is not in possession of crucial documents to aid the body with change of officials as earlier requested by Secretary General Raphael Tuju.

In a letter seen by Kahawa Tungu directed to Tuju, the Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu directed the SG to furnish the regulator with crucial documents required before the changes can be considered.

“Upon review of this letter it is noted that some of the requested records of Jubilee party are not in the custody of the office, ” the letter dated April 14 reads.

“In line with section 17 and 18 of the Political Parties Act, 2011 your party is notified to comprehensively provide these particulars for inspection and processing of this request.”

The letter to Tuju has, however, raised eyebrows as Ms Nderitu had yesterday told the media that she had received “duly signed statutory forms and minutes” from Tuju before issuing a gazette notice regarding the request to change members of the National Management Committee (NMC).

The party sought to replace Fatuma Shukri, Pamela Mutua and Veronica Maina with Lucy Nyawira Macharia, Marete Marangu, Walter Nyambati, Jane Nampaso and James Waweru.

Read: DP Ruto Claims 146 Jubilee Party Members Have Rejected Changes Orchestrated By “Crooks”

“The Registrar of Political Parties upon receiving duly signed statutory forms and minutes by the Jubilee Party’s authorized officials as a notification on 4th February, 2020 of intention to change its National Management Committee officials, the Registrar caused to be published, as legally required, the change vide Gazette Notice No 3084 published 6th April, 2020, ” a statement from Ms Nderitu to newsrooms read.

The notice sought for written objection(s) from any member of the public within seven (7) days from its date of publication.

Ms Nderitu acknowledged that the office had received letters challenging the request to change the officials.

Read Also: I Acted On Instructions From President Uhuru Kenyatta – Tuju Says Of Changes In Jubilee Party

“The Office Will collate and analyze the submissions received as soon as it is practically possible and deal with the submissions as per laid down procedure and the law, ” she said.

It’s alleged that the Tuju forwarded fake minutes to the Registrar.

In the minutes dated February 10, Chairperson Nelson Dzuya, Vice-Chair David Murathe, SG Tuju, Executive Director James Waweru attended the meeting that decided on the appointment of several officials into the NMC. Haji is recorded as Absent with apology.

Deputy President William Ruto is among Jubilee leaders and members who wrote to the registrar seeking nullification of the “illegal” process.

The DP argued that due process was not followed and as the Deputy Party leader he was not aware of the changes orchestrated by “fraudsters” in the party.

Read Also: DP Ruto Says Uhuru Not Part Of “Fraudsters” Keen To Edge Him Out Of Jubilee Party

Ruto said President Uhuru Kenyatta is not part of the “cartel” that wants to kill his 2022 Presidential ambitions.

But according to Tuju, he was acting on Uhuru’s instructions.

Yesterday the DP said at least 146 members of parliament and senators from Jubilee party challenged the changes.

“70%-146 ELECTED Jubilee MPs-Senate&NA have rejected the FRAUDULENT&ILLEGAL attempted changes by HEARTLESS gangsters taking advantage of the Covid19 when Kenyans are anxious about their health &survival. They AREN’T President Uhuru’s men; They are CROOKS,” he said.

Read Also: Fraudsters Are Trying To Change Jubilee Party Officials – DP William Ruto

The leaders claimed that the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) Governing Council (NGC) members have not met since 2017 despite the party constitution requiring the members to meet once after every four months, or as need determines.

The DP’s allied MPs including Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen and his National Assembly counterpart Aden Duale have vowed to challenge the process they claim is aimed at edging out of the party.

They accuse “Kieleweke” lawmakers allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta over a plot to edge the DP out of the Jubilee party.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu