Political Parties Dispute Tribunal Upholds Expulsion Of Six Nominated Senators By Jubilee Party

The Political Parties Dispute Tribunal has upheld the decision by Jubilee Party to expel six nominated senators for going against the party.

According to a local publication, the Disputes tribunal after deliberating on the reports stated that the Party was in order to have the Senators dismissed.

The six Senators are Isaac Mwaura, Falhada Dekow Iman, Naomi Jillo Waqo, Victor Prengei, Mary Seneta Yiane and Millicent Omanga.

The decision is now expected to be communicated to the Jubilee Party which will subsequently write to the Registrar of Political Parties and Parliament requesting the names of the Senators removed as Jubilee Party members.

Following their expulsion, the Political Dispute Tribunal had suspended the move to give them a fair hearing in court.

Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju said they were expelled for gross insubordination, gross misconduct adding that despite the Senators receiving invitation messages, they did not even bother to send apologies for not attending the Parliamentary Group meeting.

However, Senators Isaac Mwaura, Millicent Omanga, and two others moved to court, seeking to overturn the decision removing them from their positions.

Omanga claimed that they were expelled for having pledged their loyalty to Deputy President William Ruto.

“There are people who feel so powerful they think they can just threaten us. I will let you all know that we are not threatened. I will support hustlers no matter what, so they can do whatever they see fit,” stated Omanga.

The purge was linked to target legislators perceived to be loyal to Deputy President William Ruto amid party wrangles.

In 2020, Elgeyo Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen and his Nakuru counterpart Susan Kihika were ejected from their majority leader and whip, respectively, for allegedly undermining the party position.

