Political Inroads: Raila Odinga Meets Business Leaders from Kiambu

ODM leader Raila Odinga on Thursday continued to make inroads in the vote-rich Mount Kenya region as 2022 succession politics take shape.

The former Prime Minister was in Tigoni where he met business leaders from Kiambu County at the home of James Anthony Kariuki Nginyo, son of the late politician and businessman Nginyo Kariuki.

Nginyo Kariuki, who died on February 24, 2020, was the founder of The National Alliance (TNA) party which was later taken over by President Kenyatta and rebranded as the vehicle for his 2012 presidential campaign.

In a brief statement shared on his social media pages, Odinga said his conversation with the business leaders today touched on “the economy and state of our nation as we move into the future”.







In the company of Odinga were his brother Oburu Odinga, Governors James Ongwae (Kisii), Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Siaya Senator James Orengo and former Gatanga Member of Parliament and businessman Peter Keneth.

Read: Raila Brokered Handshake with Uhuru Before 2017 Repeat Election, Mudavadi Claims

Odinga is yet to officially declare his bid in the 2022 presidential race but top politicians and business leaders from the central region say he is the best candidate to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta who hails from the region.

Today’s meeting is seen as one of the grass root forums meant to sell the ODM chief’s bid for the top seat in the region.

Also Read: Raila Odinga: BBI Is Not My Shortcut To State House

Recently, the Africa Union’s High Representative for Infrastructure was hosted by businessman S.K Macharia at his home in Gatanga, Murang’a County, during a meeting with artists from the region.

Politics took center stage as various leaders rooted for his presidency amid President Kenyatta’s fallout with his deputy William Ruto who is also eyeing the seat.

Odinga is expected to make a fifth stab at the presidency in the 2022 polls with reports indicating that he is the preferred candidate of President Kenyatta.

Also Read: Raila Pledges to Forge Alliance with Kalonzo Ahead of 2022 Elections

On Tuesday, the Head of State met Odinga and his former National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition allies at State House in Mombasa in what was reported as an attempt to unite the leaders ahead of the polls.

The President is said to have advised One Kenya Alliance (OKA) partners Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Musalia Mudavadi (Amani National Congress), Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) and Gideon Moi of KANU to back Odinga’s candidature saying he has a better chance of succeeding in the polls.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu