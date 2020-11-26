Political Comeback? Raila Hands Jakoyo Midiwo Crucial Role In Push For Referendum

Former Gem MP, Jakoyo Midiwo is most likely to make a political comeback after being assigned a new role.

Midiwo has been tasked by the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) to spearhead signature collection in the Nyanza region, which is Raila Odinga’s stronghold.

According to sources close to Kahawa Tungu, Raila convened a meeting with all Western region governors ahead of the BBI signature collection and Midiwo was headlined as the one in charge of the process in the Nyanza region.

Midiwo who had served as Gem MP was trounced by Elisha Odhiambo in 2017 after he ran on an independent ticket. He had since gone into hiding with very little known about his political career.

However, recently, Midiwo has warned up to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party and has on several occasions held meetings with Raila Odinga and indication that he is back in the party.

Last month, Midiwo made headlines with reports that he was to be evicted from his Kisumu home over Sh876,000 rent arrears.

The County government had threatened to take action against Midiwo and other politicians whose rent arrears have accumulated to close to millions of shillings.

For instance, in a notice signed by City Manager Abala Wanga, Midiwo owed the county government Sh876,000 in rent arrears and was to be evicted in one-week’s time.

“Our records indicate that you have not been making payments regularly since you occupy the above promise and have accrued arrears of Ksh 876,000. In view of the aforesaid, you are hereby given seven working days to ensure payment is done, failure of which the tenancy will be terminated henceforth without any further reference to you,” the notice read in part.

In his defense, however, the former legislator denied living in the house to warrant the accumulated rent arrears. For instance, he stated that the notice of eviction was a misunderstanding over repairs.

“They agreed to repair the house,” Midiwo said as quoted by a local publication.

