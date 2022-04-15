Political Bigwigs Who Lost in the UDA Primaries

Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has just concluded its primaries in 38 counties.

On Thursday night, the DP expressed satisfaction with the exercise that kicked off that morning.

“We have delivered at least 60 per cent what the IEBC does with one per cent budget of the IEBC,” said the presidential hopeful.

As for the violent incidents witnessed throughout the day in various polling stations, the DP said the party will take stern action against those found culpable.

“I am a very proud member of UDA. We have demonstrated that it is possible for a party as young as UDA to deliver a credible, believable and democratic election,” he said.

However, with the exercise being said to have been free and fair, some might disagree after they lost in their respective areas.

One of the biggest losers is Laikipia Woman Rep Cate Waruguru who lost to Amin Deddy.

Deddy garnered 12,743 votes against Waruguru’s 5,595, a difference of 7,148 votes.

Deddy will now fly the UDA flag as he contests for the Laikipia East parliamentary seat.

Also being floored in the primaries was Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara.

She lost to her predecessor John Kihagi. Mr Kihagi garnered 10,394 votes against Mrs Kihara’s 9,991.

Thika MP Wainaina Jungle is also counting his losses after he was beaten by Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi for the gubernatorial ticket.

The hotly contested race saw the senator get 68,786 votes against Jungle’s 50,446 votes.

Other nominees for the UDA ticket were former Governor Ferdinand Waititu and Eric Muturi.

Though the final results are not out yet, University lecturer Erick Mutai is on the verge of winning the UDA nominations in Kericho against former energy CS Charles Keter.

In Njoro, former Radio presenter Njogu wa Njoroge has conceded defeat.

He lost to sitting MP Charity Kathambi.

“Our ambition, vision and dream for Njoro have been overtaken by a better vision. We are satisfied. I wish Hon Charity Kathambi all the best,” he said.

