Polish National Charged Over Stray Drone In DP Ruto’s Residence Released On Sh200,000 Bail

Polish national arrested after drone strayed into Deputy President William Ruto’s Karen residence on Tuesday has been charged.

Piotr Lukasz Litwiniuk was charged with importation of unmanmed aircraft without a permit issued by the authority, operating an unmanned aircraft system without authorisation, operating unmanned aircraft system without pilot licence and failing to register an unmanned aircraft.

The tourist is also said to have imported the unmanned aircraft system – Mavic Air2 drone model number MA2UE3W without a permit issued by KCAA – on January 7 at Moi international Airport in Mombasa.

Mr Litwiniuk is accused of operating an unmanned aircraft system without authorisation from Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) on March 29 in Karen.

A Milimani court on Wednesday heard that officers at the DP’s residence observed as a drone hovered over the premises and later retreated to the neighbor’s home.

The matter was reported at Hardy Police Station and later handed over to the DCIO’s office.

The suspect who denied the charges was released on a Sh200, 000 or a Sh500, 000 bond.

The case will be mentioned in two weeks.

The DP’s wife, Rachel Ruto, said she saw the drone in the compound capturing events, Nairobi County Police Commander Augustine Nthumbi said on Tuesday.

“On Monday at around 3pm, Rachel saw the drone when she was in the house and reported it to police officers who rushed there and intercepted it,” Mr Nthumbi said.

