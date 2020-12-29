Polish Football Star Grzegorz Krychowiak Holidaying In Kenya

Polish and Locomotive Moscow player Grzegorz Krychowiak is currently holidaying in Kenya.

The 30-year-old defensive midfielder shared a photo on his Facebook page while enjoying Magical Kenya at Amboseli National Park.

Krychowiak boasts 60 caps for the Eagles, according to Wikipedia, and has featured in both UEFA Euro and the FIFA World Cup.

He won two UEFA Europa League titles with Spanish side Sevilla.

Amboseli National Park is known as the home of the African Elephant.

It is crowned by Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest peak, and is one of Kenya’s most popular parks.

The name “Amboseli” comes from a Maasai word meaning “salty dust”, and it is one of the best places in Africa to view large herds of elephants up close.

Nature lovers can explore five different habitats here ranging from the dried-up bed of Lake Amboseli, wetlands with sulphur springs, the savannah and woodlands.

They can also visit the local Maasai community who live around the park and experience their authentic culture.

