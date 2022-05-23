Policewoman who Took Own Life Cremated at Private Ceremony

A police officer who committed suicide was cremated at a private ceremony in the city, prompting calls from colleagues to confront the growing trend in the force.

The Thursday ceremony was attended by only a few friends and family members of Constable Edith Nyawira.

The family said the cremation was her last wish. Her ashes were picked up for additional rites.

According to the family, she left a note for her sister, requesting her to look after her six-year-old child.

“She also wished her boyfriend goodbye but we do not know what motivated her actions,” a family member is quoted by the Star.

Nyawira who was attached to the Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit took her life using a scorpion rifle at the Limuru camp on May 17.

On the fateful day, the 35-year-old mother of one was meant to be guarding a bank but excused herself from work and went to her residence, where she shot herself.

Three spent cartridges and two suicide letters addressed to the deceased’s sister and lover were discovered by the team of investigators who visited the scene of incident.

