Policewoman Based at Lang’ata Police Station Accuses Superiors of Frustrating Her During Pregnancy

A policewoman based at Lang’ata Police Station has accused her superiors of frustrating her while pregnant.

Police Constable Swaleh Rehema in a series of Instagram posts pointed a finger at OCPD – Benjamin Mwanthi, and the OCS William Matu.

Rehema claimed that the two had him between two work stations when she was seven months pregnant until she gave birth.

She was posted to West Park police post and Lang’ata Police Station.

The officer worked at West Park for a month only to be summoned for a second time by the records personnel who informed her that she was going to face disciplinary action.

Rehema had been reported for absenteeism. She was informed that she was supposed to work at the Lang’ata Police Station rather than West Park.

“The duty roster was changed and I was reposted back to Langata without being informed,” she complained.

Hey @DCI_Kenya one of your police officer is being harassed yet she has just given birth through call 🤔 to reach a point of posting on Instagram ,I think amefika mwisho. pic.twitter.com/VslFtr7ZI0 — Beth Kasinga 🌴 (@beth_kasinga) June 11, 2021

“I filed a case with the Internal Affairs, but I later withdrew it as I was too weak to move around and keep pace with the proceedings.”

The officer welcomed her child on June 2 through a C-section. Her bosses then denied her maternity leave.

She alleged that in spite of sending her birth notification to her colleague who allegedly filed it at the police station, her superiors still insisted that she files it herself.

They threatened to not have her salary remitted.

“The OCS has refused me leave. Other ladies who delivered before me sent their notifications and they were granted leave. I am told that I should have personally taken my birth notification,” complained Rehema.

“With my surgical wound, I can’t even walk well. I was further shocked when they stated that I deserted work. I received a deserter meaning that my salary will be cut off.”

Speaking to a local news outlet, Rehema asked Inspector general of police Hillary Mutyambai to look into her situation.

“What I can tell Mutyambai as our boss is that he should really look into our situation as ladies in the police service. We are facing a lot of intimidations and frustrations,” said the officer.

“At times we can’t speak out as we are curtailed. He should help us and I know I have spoken on behalf of my colleagues somewhere who are suffering too.”

