Alarm As Policewoman Attacked, Robbed of Uniform, Other Valuables in Mombasa

Police are investigating an incident where a policewoman was attacked and injured by a gang of armed robbers in Magongo area, Mombasa County.

The officer attached to Makupa Police Station was on her way to the station when she was attacked by the Machete-wielding gang on Tuesday at around 5 am.

Police reports indicate the thugs stole the officer’s uniform, berretta, name tag and ceremonial belt.

She also lost some personal effects during the incident.

The injured officer was rushed to a local hospital for treatment after the incident.

Police suspect the thugs intend to use the uniforms to commit crimes in the area. The security officers confirmed that their teams are on high alert as the search for the miscreants intensifies.

