Policewoman Accuses Kirinyaga Woman Rep’s Husband Andrew Ngirici of Robbery, Transfer Threats

A policewoman attached at Thika Police Station has declined to be redeployed following a robbery with violence incident involving Andrew Ngirici.

Andrew is the husband to Kirinyaga Woman Rep Purity Ngirici.

In a police report seen by Kahawa Tungu, the officer, Police Constable Lucy Wangui Maina claims that Andrew in the company of at least 20 armed men robbed her of Sh3,000.

According to Wangui, her assailants were armed with knives and a gun.

In her statement, the officer further alleged that Andrew threatened to kill her husband.

She apparently reported the matter at a Kirinyaga police station where the OCPD for Mwea recommended the immediate disarmament of Andrew.

In response, Andrew allegedly threatened to have her (Wangui), the county commander Kirinyaga and the OCPD for Mwea East transferred.

On September 13, she says, she and the county commander received marching orders even after reporting the matter to deputy inspector general of police Edward Mbugua and Interior PS Karanja Kibicho.

Wangui was transferred to Mumias Police Station in Kakamega County.

Read: Auctioneers Raid Ngirici’s Runda Home Over Sh5 Million Chopper Debt

The transfer letter was issued on September 13. She is expected at her new work station by September 22.

The officer has, however, declined to sign the marching orders until the matter is resolved.

In fact, she claims, OCS Thika has denied her entry into the premises until she agrees to sign the transfer letter.

“It is sad that the police service cannot protect its own from criminals having been infiltrated deeply at high levels where criminals decide when and whom should be transferred and to where,” reads her statement.

“I feel sorry for my fellow police officers and pole sana Kenyans.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...