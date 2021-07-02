Police Woman Awarded HSC Decries Mistreatment From Top Bosses

The story of Doris Wako is a bitter-sweet one. One that makes you so happy that humanity exists and at the same time makes you question why people who do good have it rough in life.

Dorcas Wako, an Administrative Police Officer who was attached to Busia is one that goes down in history as not many people have such a heart of gold.

Her story came into the limelight in 2019 after she invited street children to her wedding to her longtime heartthrob.

In videos and photos circulated on social media, Doris put a smile on the faces of hundreds of street children who were under her care. She sacrificed and provided food, shelter among other basic needs with the help of well-wishers.

She was even awarded the Head of State Commendation (HSC) by President Uhuru Kenyatta for the good work she was doing in Busia and was also featured on Citizen TV’s Mwanamke Bomba.

However, Wako’s happiness was short-lived as shortly after tying the nuptials, her husband, Bernard Levy Mwato collapsed and died.

Confirming the incident, Wako said the husband was in very good spirits and good health before he collapsed and died.

“My husband collapsed and died just like that. He was not sick and did not complain of anything prior to the incident,” Wako told a local publication.

Details now emerging reveal that the AP officer is in distress following harassment and mistreatment from her bosses.

In a video making rounds on Twitter, Wako, now a widow, says she no longer wants to work at the Police service following numerous frustrations from senior ranking bosses.

Wako complains that ever since she was awarded the HSC, she has received numerous transfers in one year without explanations. Further, she says she no longer wants to work for the police service as she tendered her resignation two months ago without receiving any form of communication.

The video has elicited mixed reactions from social media with netizens calling on the Inspector General of Police and other relevant agencies to intervene.

Last month, police officers were banned from airing their grievances on social media, IG Hillary Mutyambai said in a memo.

The memo effectively banned police officers across all ranks from airing challenges they experience on social media failure of which they face disciplinary actions.

“The Inspector-General has noted with a lot of concern that officers have developed a habit of using social media to advance their grievances without exhausting the laid down channels which include quality assurance/complaint and gender offices at service headquarters and the internal affairs unit,” the memo read in part.

