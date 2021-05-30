Police Will Look Into It, Atwoli Says As Road Sign In His Honour Is Pulled Down

COTU SG Francis Atwoli is displeased after the road sign erected in his honour in Nairobi’s Kileleshwa was pulled down.

Reacting to a post shared on Twitter by human rights activist Boniface Mwangi where he applauded the move to have the roadside pulled down, Atwoli termed the move as a form of impunity and primitivity.

The COTU SG further stated that the police authorities will into the matter and those responsible for the same brought to book.

“Vandalization is impunity and primitiveness. In a country that believes in the Rule of Law, there are procedures and processes to be followed when unsatisfied. I am against anarchy. However, the police will look into that,” Atwoli wrote.



Vandalization is impunity and primitiveness. In a country that believes in Rule of Law there are procedures and processes to be followed when unsatisfied. I am against anarchy. However, the police will look into that. — Francis Atwoli NOM (DZA), CBS, EBS, MBS. (@AtwoliDza) May 30, 2021

Read: Lawyer Ahmednasir in Twitter Spat with Atwoli Over Corruption

On Friday, a section of Kenyans were outraged after a road along Kileleshwa was named after Atwoli.

For instance, to a section of social media users, the move was misplaced with arguments that Atwoli had made no significant contributions to Kenyan history.

This resulted in a Twitter spat as Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi was for the idea that naming a street after Atwoli was a disgrace.

“Total disgrace to name a street in Nairobi after @AtwoliDza What are we telling poor workers he abandoned for the sake of my BELOVED JUBILEE? He is a BILLIONAIRE in a country where labour is enslaved by capital owners. He dines/wines with the rich/powerful & is disdainful of poor,” the city lawyer said.

The two exchanged words which quickly escalated to personal attacks with each trying to authenticate their integrity and sources of wealth.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu