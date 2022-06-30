Police Warn Against Further Transmission of “Gross” Video Depicting Minor Smoking Bhang

Police have issued a statement following the viral video circulating on social media capturing a minor smoking ‘bhang’.

The authorities condemned the acts more so the fact that the video clip was filmed by an adult and shared on social media.

Thus, they have warned against further transmission of the clip on social media adding that dire actions would be taken against those found doing the same.

“And of extreme concern is the fact that the act and its filming seem to be done by either an adult or adults, all unperturbed by what is transpiring. This is not only wrong and immoral, and infringing on the rights of a minor by adults, but outrightly criminal and punishable by law. Those spreading the clip are also abetting the violation of the law and rights of the minor, and should “cease and desist” from the onward transmission of the same,’ the statement reads.

The police further called on the public not to openly engage in acts that are defiant of the law and are thus investigating the incident with the pledge to bring those involved to book.

OUR POSITION FOLLOWING A VIRAL VIDEO DEPICTING A MINOR SMOKING 'MARIJUANA' Attention of the NPS is drawn to a circulating disturbing and gross video clip on social media depicting an underage child seated comfortably smoking what pic.twitter.com/COsxXNhbQU — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) June 30, 2022

