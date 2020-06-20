Police Visit Late Ohangla Musician Abenny Jachiga’s Home With Bags Of Food, Offer Apology For Dawn Burial

Police officers led by Kisumu Central OCPD Peter Kattam have visited the home of late Ohangla musician Abenny Jachiga armed with bags of food and apologies for the controversial dawn burial.

Kisumu East OCPD Musyimi Mwendwa was also among the visitors who have now rendered their apologies to the deceased family indicating that their work as police officers is very challenging thus forcing them to step on people’s toes.

“There are things which took place during the burial, and if there are some which we did not handle well, please forgive us. It is not our wish to overstep our mandate when doing our work, or to make people feel bad,” said Musyimi.

Standard reports that the officers made donations of foodstuffs containing maize flour, cooking oil, sugar, rice among other sanitation products and called on residents to desist from terrorizing the deceased family rather let him rest in peace.

“We know Jachiga was a breadwinner in the family, and our coming to mourn with them and show solidarity is a way of appreciating the situation that he has left his family in,” said Kattam.

The actions of the officers were further praised by Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o who also hinted that county officials would soon follow suit.

“What the police have done is a good gesture. As a county government we will also visit the family in the coming days,” said Nyong’o.

Jachiga’s death came as a surprise to many people being a renowned musician in Luo Nyanza. His burial was also tragic as fans and family were not given ample time to mourn him nor celebrate his achievements.

Following his death on Thursday, June 11, 2020, his grave was dug with officials planning a hurried burial after suspicion that he could have died on COVID-19.

However, residents stormed the Mano Kasinde hitmaker’s home and covered the grave in which he was meant to be buried.

The residents protested the singer’s hurried burial and demanded that he should be accorded a decent send-off ceremony on Saturday befitting his status in the society.

After a cat and mouse chase between the residents and police authorities, the singer was later buried at dawn with his brother Austin Omondi as the only witness as he took his final bow.

The burial ignited mixed reactions from fans and close family members who intimated that it was unfair considering there was no evidence he succumbed from the virus.

