Shock as Police Unearth Sh1 Million Bhang Guised as Potted Plants in Eldoret

Police have launched a manhunt for a suspect, Kipchumba Michael Kibet who is behind the cultivation of bhang worth Sh1 million guised as potted plants in Eldoret.

Yesterday, detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit discovered bhang cultivated in Elgon View Estate, Eldoret town. The illegal drug was grown in a six-bedroom bungalow.

Following the operation, 21 cannabis plants were discovered in the main bedroom, 68 in the living room, 14 in the dining room and 26 others in an adjacent iron walled room.

Also found at the premises was an identification card, KCSE result slip and Moi University clearance report dated August 2020 belonging to one Kipchumba Michael Kibet, who is named the suspect.

“All the plants were uprooted after having been documented by DCI Scenes of Crime personnel. The plants weighed 33.5 Kgs with a street value of about one million Kenya Shillings,” the police said.

A RENTAL HOUSE FOR BHANG CULTIVATION BUSTED IN ELDORET Yesterday, the National Police Service officers conducted a successful intelligence led operation at a residence within Elgon View Estate in Eldoret Township. pic.twitter.com/F7e1RUF0ML — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) July 6, 2022

