Police To Hide Identity of Recipients of Sh60 Million Reward In Kamiti Escape Saga

The National Police Service has finally broken its silence on honoring its pledge of awarding members of the public who assisted the government to recapture three terror convicts in Kitui County.

The government had put Sh20 million bounty on each head of the three inmates who escaped from Kamiti Maximum Security Prison a week ago.

In a statement to newsrooms on Sunday night, Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso said the government intends to pay the Sh60 million to deserving members of the public.

“The Government acknowledges that the rearrests of the suspects was made possible with the support from members of the public. Indeed, the accounts of several people who separately claim to have played a role in the capture have been reported extensively in the media,” Shioso said.

“The Government intends to honor its pledge on the cash reward offer.”

However, the police boss said the cash rewards will be given after a verification process to ensure it goes to deserving recipients.

Due to the sensitivity of the matter and the risk involved, Shioso said, the government won’t disclose the identity of the recipients.

“The security nature of the incident and the risk of harm to those who genuinely aided the capture of the high-value trio may militate against a full public disclosure of the eventual beneficiaries of the cash award,” he added.

The jailbirds, Musharaf Abdalla alias Alex Shikanda aged 34, Joseph Juma Odhiambo, 30, and Mohammed Ali Abikar, 35, were arrested in the bushes on Thursday.

They were allegedly trying to flee the country to Somalia at the time of the arrest.

The three escaped from the highly guarded correctional facility at around 1am Monday after dislodging a brick on the wall of their cell.

They were serving jail terms ranging from 15 years to 41 years.

Shioso said subsequent investigation following the recapture of the trio is progressing well.

“Crucial leads have so far been collected from the scene of arrest and undergoing forensic analysis,” he said.

