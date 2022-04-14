Police to Escort Fuel Tankers, Man Petrol Stations At Night As Crisis Bites

The National Police Service (NPS) has joined other state agencies to express concerns over the fuel shortage facing the country.

Hours after the Energy and Petroleum Ministry Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma urged petrol stations to operate on a 24-hour basis, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai on Thursday directed the police to provide adequate security to suppliers and the operators.

Mutyambai, in a statement to newsrooms, directed police to provide free movement and escort of all fuel transport tankers during nighttime for the next 72 hours between 6pm-6am starting today (Thursday) till Saturday.

As part of the mitigation measures, the IG also directed all police stations countrywide to provide security to local petrol stations within their areas with immediate effect.

“Kenyans are alive to the difficulties being experienced due to the shortage of fuel within the country in the past few days. The National Police Service, as a law enforcement agency has taken cognizance of the persistent situation and joins other state actors in providing solutions to alleviate the difficulties experienced,” said NPS.

PRESS STATEMENT Security provision to fuel tankers and petrol stations

Earlier, CS Juma promised Kenyans that fuel supply will return to normal in 72 hours.

The government, she said, will allow the movement of oil tankers on a privileged basis within the same period.

“We are taking measures to privilege the movement of fuel so that we can stock up across the country. We are going to allowed the movement of tankers on a privileged basis starting today and hope we can do this within the next 72 hours to stabilise the supply across the country,” she said.

Oil marketers have been linked to the fuel crisis, with claims surfacing that they are hoarding the crucial commodity.

