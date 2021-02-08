in NEWS

Police To Declare Wanted Marsabit MCA “Armed and Dangerous” After Escaping Using Car Loaded With Guns

Marsabit county vehicle
Marsabit county vehicle suspected to have been transporting weapons. [PHOTO/ DCI]

Police have given an MCA from Marsabit County until the end of today to surrender himself to authorities or be declared an armed and dangerous person after escaping using a car loaded with guns.

According to Eastern regional police boss Noah Mwivanda, the MCA, Halkano Konsa managed to escape in an unknown four-wheel-drive that had an unknown number of guns and bullets.

“The MCA has until the end of the day to surrender or we declare him an armed and dangerous person,” said Mwivanda.

Yesterday, four suspects were arrested by the Border Patrol Unit (BPU) for supplying arms, ammunition and ration to warring factions in the strife-torn Turbi-Sololo border.

Read: Four Arrested Using Marsabit County Vehicle To Transport Weapons To Warring Factions In Northern Kenya

Marsabit MCA

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sameer Africa Revives Tyre Business
cuba-kenya exchange program

World Bank Extends Sh72 Million Grant to Meru County For Water Supply