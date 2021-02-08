Police To Declare Wanted Marsabit MCA “Armed and Dangerous” After Escaping Using Car Loaded With Guns

Police have given an MCA from Marsabit County until the end of today to surrender himself to authorities or be declared an armed and dangerous person after escaping using a car loaded with guns.

According to Eastern regional police boss Noah Mwivanda, the MCA, Halkano Konsa managed to escape in an unknown four-wheel-drive that had an unknown number of guns and bullets.

“The MCA has until the end of the day to surrender or we declare him an armed and dangerous person,” said Mwivanda.

Yesterday, four suspects were arrested by the Border Patrol Unit (BPU) for supplying arms, ammunition and ration to warring factions in the strife-torn Turbi-Sololo border.

BPU officers who were on targeted patrol following a tip-off from members of the local community spotted a county government vehicle registration number 10CG016A suspected to be distributing supplies to bandits in the thickets of Funa Qumbi. "After giving chase and intercepting the vehicle, it was established that two of its occupants were county government employees. One of the employees was in possession of an AK-47 assault rifle, with 10 rounds of 7.62mm calibre special," said the Directorate of Criminal Investigations. Detectives established that the county government vehicle was under the control of Sololo MCA Halkano Konsa, who immediately went into hiding with officers hot on his trail. Meanwhile, the suspects are to be presented before the court today, Monday, February 8, while the riffle will be subjected to ballistic examination and adduced as an exhibit in court during the trial.