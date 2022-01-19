National Police Terms UDA’s Allegations on State Sponsored Violence as Baseless, Malicious

The National Police Service (NPS) has termed the United Democratic Party’s (UDA) allegations on state-sponsored violence as baseless and malicious.

Through a statement, NPS challenged the UDA Party to prove the allegations listed in their letter as none of them have been formally reported to the relevant authorities.

NPS now terms the allegations as baseless, aimed to ruin their reputation and those of its officers.

The authority further reiterated its role to uphold the rule of law fairly, firmly and without expectations and favors.

Read: Ruto’s Party Decries ‘State-sponsored Violence’ In Letter To Uhuru, ICC

“The National Police Service is a professional institution that is committed to the rule of law and upholding of laid out protocols that guide the conduct of political rallies and other public events. These guidelines will continue to be upheld fairly, firmly, and robustly without favors or exceptions,” the statement reads in part.

Yesterday, the DP Ruto-linked party decried political violence allegedly targeted on them ahead of the August 9 General Election.

In a protest letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta, UDA Secretary-General Veronica Maina demanded the Head of State’s intervention saying security agencies had turned a blind eye to recent chaos witnessed in several parts of the country.

Read Also: UDA Accuses Matiang’i, IG Mutyambai of Turning Blind Eye to Jacaranda Chaos

In the letter copied to the prosecutor, the International Criminal Court (ICC), Maina claimed the violence was sponsored by the state. Linking Raila Odinga’s ODM party to the violence, the SG warned that the country could plunge into chaos ahead of the polls if no immediate action is taken. “We write to express our profound concern about recent deeply worrying security incidents, sustained by official inaction and condonement by the state, and their implications in the light of the Impending General election, and national stability in general,” Maina said in the letter dated January 17.



Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...