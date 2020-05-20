Police Launch Manhunt For Brian Kenani Alias Kaisilo Suspect In Murder Of Pamoja FM Journalist

Police have launched a manhunt for Brian Kenani, a suspect in the murder of Pamoja FM journalist Mohammed Hassan Marijan early this month in Kibra, Nairobi.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives based in Kilimani, Nairobi, are seeking information from members of the public that may lead to the arrest of Kenani better known as Kaisilo or Fazul.

In a tweet on Tuesday night, the DCI shared photos of the suspect for ease of identification

“WANTED | Brian Kenani alias Kaisilo, alias Fazul whose photographs appear below is wanted by DCI Detectives based at Kilimani in connection with the appalling murder of Pamoja FM Radio Journalist, the Late Mohammed Hassan Marijan, on 4th May 2020, ” DCI wrote.

“Any person with any information that may lead to his arrest is requested to report to DCI Kilimani or at the nearest police station. The information will be treated with a lot of confidentiality.”

WANTED | Brian Kenani alias Kaisilo, alias Fazul whose photographs appear below is wanted by @DCI_Kenya Detectives based at Kilimani in connection with the appalling murder of Pamoja FM Radio Journalist, the Late Mohammed Hassan Marijan, on 4th May 2020. pic.twitter.com/vILyx9xrua — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) May 19, 2020

Marjan was stabbed on the left side of his chest near his home after he left the studio after hosting a night show that is centered on Islamic teachings. The attack occurred near Kibera law courts.

Two other suspects, all teens, are in custody over the killing.

On May 12, police arrested a 14-year-old after reviewing CCTV footages at the scene of the crime.

“Following the appalling murder of 62-year-old Mohammed Hassan of Pamoja FM Radio, @DCI_Kenya Detectives today arrested a 14-yr-old juvenile positively identified after analysis of IC3 CCTV footages. In a group of four others, the suspect accosted the deceased who was heading to his place after duty at the said radio station…” DCI tweeted.

A few days earlier, the police had also arrested a 19-year-old Juma Hussein Mohammed after detectives from Kilimani retrieved CCTV footage from the control centre at Jogoo House.

Police believe the two were part of a six-member gang that killed the journalist.

One gang member was lynched by members of the public on the same day the journalist was killed.

Police are pursuing the rest of the gang members including a woman said to have been behind the killing.

