Police Summon EALA MP Jematia for Threatening to Arm Baringo Locals

Police in Kabarnet have summoned EALA MP Florence Jematia Sergon over a viral video in which she threatened to arm Baringo residents.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) allied legislator threatened to arm her people to fight bandits that have been terrorizing the locals.

“They (police officers) are properly safeguarded and even have helmets to protect themselves. We are tired of asking for protection,” said Jematia on Monday.

Castigating the lawmaker over the remarks included West Pokot Senator and Leader of Majority in the Senate, Samuel Poghisio and Homa Bay Town MP, George Kaluma.

Poghisio said, “This is an EALA MP inviting citizens in Baringo to buy guns and ammunition. Hon. Jematia has stooped too low. I wish to caution leaders against seeking elective seats by making such reckless statements. Let’s work for peace.”

This is a member of the E. A Legislative Assembly inviting citizens in Baringo to buy guns and ammunition. Hon. Jematia has stooped too low. Literally inciting them against the Pokot.

I wish to caution leaders not to try and get elected by such reckless statements. Peace is near. pic.twitter.com/LgLiwITGqm — Senator Samuel L. Poghisio, EGH, MP (@sam_poghisio) January 31, 2022

On Tuesday the National Cohesion and Integrated Commission (NCIC) warned that names of some very senior politicians will be missing from the ballot over hate speech.

The commission said that it was working closely with the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) on integrity issues.

“NCIC will recommend to the EACC not to issue integrity certificates to some senior politicians who have failed to abide by values of cohesion,” commission vice-chairperson Wambui Nyutu said in Naivasha.

She said that the committee had recruited people to go to all political meetings and record lawmakers who made inciting remarks.

The move comes a few weeks after some politicians were summoned and recorded statements while others have already been charged in court.

They include; Senators Aaron Cheruiyot, Mithika Linturi and Richard Onyonka.

