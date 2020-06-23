Police Recover Stolen Laptops, Jewellery As 5 Suspects Nabbed For Breaking Into Houses In Parklands

Police in Nairobi have arrested five people accused of breaking into houses in Parklands area.

During the operations carried out today by detectives from the Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau(CRIB), a number of stolen laptops and jewellery were recovered.

Other items recovered from the suspects include mobile phone chargers, hard drives and keys.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) identified the suspects as Susan Wambui Njoroge, Kennedy Aluoch, Kilibe Justin, Samson Wanjohi and James Mwangi.

According to the DCI, residents had filed several complaints in the area forcing the detectives to launch investigations into the theft.

“The suspects are in lawful custody and will be charged accordingly, ” said DC in a tweet.

Read: Uganda Police Advises Motorists to Remove Number Plates Every Night Over Theft

Following an increase in cases of house breaking around Parklands area in Nairobi County, a combined team of CRIB detectives based at DCI Hqs and a team of detectives based at the Nairobi Regional DCI office have today arrested Susan Wambui Njoroge, Kennedy Aluoch, Kilibe… pic.twitter.com/LoEPK1Did9 — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) June 23, 2020

… Justin, Samson Wanjohi & James Mwangi. Assorted items suspected to have been stolen from victims' houses including Laptops, Jewellery, mobile phone chargers & hard drives were recovered from the suspects. The suspects are in lawful custody & will be charged accordingly. pic.twitter.com/wmcX1O0Sv4 — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) June 23, 2020

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu