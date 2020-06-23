in NEWS

Police Recover Stolen Laptops, Jewellery As 5 Suspects Nabbed For Breaking Into Houses In Parklands

Laptops recovered from the suspects [Photo/Courtesy]

Police in Nairobi have arrested five people accused of breaking into houses in Parklands area.

During the operations carried out today by detectives from the Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau(CRIB), a number of stolen laptops and jewellery were recovered.

Other items recovered from the suspects include mobile phone chargers, hard drives and keys.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) identified the suspects as Susan Wambui Njoroge, Kennedy Aluoch, Kilibe Justin, Samson Wanjohi and James Mwangi.

According to the DCI, residents had filed several complaints in the area forcing the detectives to launch investigations into the theft.

“The suspects are in lawful custody and will be charged accordingly, ” said DC in a tweet.

Written by Wycliffe

