Police To Start Enforcing Curfew Tonight, Offenders To Be Fined Sh20,000

Inspector General of Police (IG) Hillary Mutyambai has ordered police to start enforcing the 10 pm to 4 am curfew from today (Friday).

In a statement, the IG instructed the officers to enforce the curfew “without fear or favour” and with strict adherence to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

He also urged bar and restaurant owners to close businesses at 9 pm as directed by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday.

Read: 10 pm Curfew Extended To January 2021 As Bars Close At 9 pm

Business owners who do not comply with the set guidelines, will have their premises closed.

PRESS STATEMENT ENFORCEMENT OF COVID-19 PROTOCOLS AND REGULATIONS pic.twitter.com/Z6bN10wwrl — Hillary N. Mutyambai (@IG_NPS) November 5, 2020

The National Police, the IG said, will work closely with the National Government Administration officers and County Governments Enforcement Teams to ensure compliance with the health guidelines put in place to combat the spread of Coronavirus.

Those found contravening the said guidelines will be fined Sh20,000 on the spot.

Mutyambai ruled out arrests to avoid congestion in the cells.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) will also work with the police to cancel licences of motorists caught flouting curfew order.

More follows

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu