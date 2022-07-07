Police, Staff Interrogated Over Break-in At Governor Nyong’o’s Rural Home

A police officer and staff are being interrogated over a burglary that happened at Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o’s rural home.

On Tuesday night, burglars reportedly break into the County boss’s rural home in Ratta village, Seme sub-county and made away with some valuables.

Assorted clothes and food items were stolen in the process with detectives terming it an inside job. Thus, an administrative officer, the farm manager and other staff are being questioned on the same.

At the time of the break-in, the family was away at their Milimani Estate home.

“A team of officers has visited the scene. We suspect it could be an inside job,” police said.

More to follow:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...