Police Spokesperson Charles Owino Transferred in Latest NPS Changes

Police Spokesperson Charles Owino has reportedly been moved in the latest changes affecting the National Police Service.

Owino has been moved to the Kenya National Focal Point on Small Arms and Light Weapons (KNFP) and appointed deputy director.

NPS, The Star reports, is in the process of identifying Owino’s suitable replacement.

Current NPS deputy Spokesman Charles Kosgey and Trans Nzoa County Police commander Fredrick Ochieng are among officers touted as Owino’s possible successors.

Owino is currently on leave and Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai is the one who has been signing statements from the police body.

The KNFP was established in 2003. It’s a national inter-agency coordination body focusing on small arms.

Owino’s transfer comes months after he declared interest in the Siaya gubernatorial seat in the 2022 General Election.

In February this year, he said he will retire in December this year to prepare for the polls.

“For now I am still in office and cannot delve much into matters of politics. What you should understand is that retirement is a process and at 60 years it is called forced retirement but from 50 you can retire early from public service,” he said.

Speaking to Mayienga FM, the political science and communications graduate said he understands Kenya’s political landscape and is competent enough to seek office.

“I studied political science and communications at university and so I understand what politics is,” he said.

“I will ensure that sustainable projects like water projects are initiated for the benefit of our people. With my tenure, I will transform Siaya to be the best county because I have the brains to do so.”

Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga’s tenure comes to an end next year after serving for two terms.

Sources in the known claim that Owino’s declaration on joining politics did not augur well with some senior government officials, hence the transfer.

