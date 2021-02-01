Police Spokesperson Charles Owino Declares Interest In Siaya Gubernatorial Seat

Police Spokesperson Charles Owino will vie for the Siaya gubernatorial seat in 2022.

Addressing ODM delegates from Alego/Usonga in Usonga ward, Owino urged his competitors to seek other elective posts if they wished to remain relevant, politically.

“I never wanted to declare my political interest here today but because my father has reminded who am I not to show you a direction, you are aware that next year people will declare interests in various positions and as a person who has worked in government, my age will have clocked 50 which allows me to resign,” said Owino

He added, “I know that the seat will attract many contestants including Senator Orengo and I hope he and other potential contenders are much prepared for the race or else they will be disappointed at the ballot box.”

Owino also noted that he is now clear to work with ODM since they are now working with the government at whose pleasure he serves.

The meeting was attended by Alego Usonga MCAs who included Joseph Mboha (South East Alego), Judy Okumu (West Alego), James Obiero Otare (Township)Vincent Odawa (North Alego), Silvester Madialo (Usonga).

The delegates also endorsed the outgoing governor Cornel Rasanga for a parliamentary seat.

“The leaders said they prefer Rasanga’s leadership to the current MP Samuel Atandi who is quick to box the electorate who question the way he is running the affairs of Alego/Usonga.

“Rasanga’s development track record speaks volumes and the concentration of the many developments in Alego/Usonga it’s a clear demonstration that if entrusted with the seat, the region will grow to prosperity,” delegates said.

