Police Shot My Father For Not Wearing A Mask, Lamu Senator Loitiptip Says

Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip on Monday called for speedy investigation into an incident that saw his father shot and seriously injured by a police officer in Laikipia County on Sunday.

The lawmaker claims that his father David Kiwaka was shot in the leg by an officer from Doldol Police Station.

The police, according to the senator, shot his father as they moved to arrest him for failing to wear a face mask.

Loitiptip told Nation that his father was rushed to Nanyuki Cottage.

He called for the arrest of the officer who opened fire against his dad.

“I am currently in Nanyuki pursuing the matter. Justice must prevail for my father. That’s why I am calling for a speedy investigation and for the officer involved to be arrested,” the Senator said.

Read: 25 More Cases Of COVID-19 Reported Raising Total To 912

Police were last month directed to arrest persons who fail to put on masks while in public as part of the measures to contain the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

As the new week began today, the police were ordered to arrest Kenyans who do not wear their face masks properly.

In a circular, Head of Police Operations Henry Barmao ordered field officers to file daily cases of the crimes to police headquarters.

Mr Barmao instructed officers to immediately arrest members of the public who fail to wear masks or those who wear them without covering the mouth and nose.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu