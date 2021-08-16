Police Shoot Dead Two Suspected Thugs Linked to Robberies in Dandora, Githurai

Two suspected gangsters have been killed in Nairobi following separate operations conducted by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

One of the suspected thugs was gunned early on Monday morning as he led a cabal of thugs in staging attacks targeting Dandora residents.

The wanted man only identified as Fidel, DCI said, was the ringleader of a gang of five that has been terrorising locals.

He was shot dead after defying orders to surrender and firing at officers shortly after staging a robbery along Mwas Road.

“Fidel, who has been engaging our men in a cat and mouse game for a while, was finally cornered at Joy Villa in Dandora, shortly after staging a robbery along Mwas road,” DCI said on Monday.

“Preliminary investigations and intelligence analysis had connected Fidel and his gang to the spate of attacks that have rocked Nairobi’s Eastlands suburbs in recent days, targeting innocent civilians.”

Police recovered a firearm and two rounds of ammunition from the suspect.

Two other members of the gang said to have been in Fidel’s company escaped narrowly with gunshot wounds.

An operation is ongoing to smoke them out of their hideouts.

In the second incident, the man, whose identity is yet to be revealed, was shot dead by Kasarani-based detectives on Sunday night.

Police reports indicate that the man, who was armed with a pistol, was robbing pedestrians of their valuables, at the Githurai bridge along Thika superhighway.

The thugs were ambushed by officers who were on routine patrol along the busy highway following a distress call from members of the public at around 9:30pm.

“As five of the thugs took flight to the nearby Majengo settlements to evade arrest, the fatally wounded gangster opted to challenge the marksmanship skills of our agents by firing two rounds from his browning pistol,” DCI said.

The detectives responded killing him on the spot.

The recovered firearms have been handed to ballistic experts for further examination.

Bodies of the deceased were moved to City mortuary pending identification by their kins.

