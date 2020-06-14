Police Seize Over 25,000 Litres Of Expired Miltra Cooking Oil In Mombasa That Was Set For Repackaging

Police in Mombasa have seized a consignment of 1,265 expired twenty Litre Jerry Cans of Miltra Cooking oil that was allegedly set to be repackaged and sold to unsuspecting members of the public.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the consignment was seized at Denco Godown within Changamwe Sub-County.

The owner of the consignment identified as 50-year-old Deborah Taabu was arrested during the operation led by DCI and comprising officials drawn from the Public Health, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA) and Kenya Bureau of Standards (KeBS).

The suspect, DCI said in a tweet on Sunday, is in lawful custody and will be charged accordingly.

The DCI warned cartels in related businesses that endanger the lives of innocent consumers that their days are numbered.

“The DCI once again warns those hell-bent on supplying products that are poisonous and/or unfit for human consumption out of sheer GREED for money that no effort will be spared in tracking them down & subjecting them to the full force of the law. Suspect to be charged accordingly, ” the tweet reads.

