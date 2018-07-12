Police Seize Drugs, Elephant Tusks At Notorious Drug Baron’s Muthaiga Home

Police officers have nabbed drugs in Nairobi’s Muthaiga North Estate.

The afternoon raid in the posh estate saw the officers discover an unknown amount of drugs and elephant tusks of unknown value.

Reports indicate that the home or scene of crime (House Number 65) belongs to a man identified as Joseph Wanjohi alias Muthie, who lives right opposite Education Principal Education Belio Kipsang (House Number 60).

The officers could not immediately establish how much the drugs and tusks are worth but say that Mr Wanjohi’s family members are also drug lords.

Wanjohi’s sister, Elizabeth Njoki, the officers say has a case pending at the Milimani Law Courts while their brother James Kinyanjui was recently caught with drugs at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Earlier today, another one of their family members was apprehended in Kiambu’s Kirigiti area in possession of drugs.

In 2009, Wanjohi and his wife Jane Wanjiru were arrested allegedly arrested with 1.8kg of heroin worth about Sh1.8 million on October 16.

But the case was adjourned after a crucial witness, Joseph Maina disappeared on the morning of the hearing at the Kibera Law Courts on Wednesday, 28 October 2009.

Mr Maina was at the time the accused’s landlord. He went missing even after signing the bond to attend court. The chief prosecutor then, Joseph Musyoka told the court that the witness had indicated that he had plans to travel to Mombasa on the same day as the hearing at around 2.30 pm hence his showing up for the morning session.

The case was then pushed to November 11, 2009 when the accused and his wife were charged afresh with trafficking heroin, charges they denied.

An investigating officer, Corporal Samuel Kimanga told the court that during the raid they discovered 11 packages of brownish powder and seven crystals.

The officer also noted that in the house was Sh.831,973, $1,100 and four mobile phones which were taken in for further scrutiny.

Kahawa Tungu has also learnt that Mr Wanjohi owns a Black Mercedes Benz, Registration Number KCD 299H but remains unused.

