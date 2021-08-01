Police Seize Bhang Worth Over Ksh1.9 Million after Dramatic Chase in Rongo

Police in Rongo, Migori County, are pursuing drug traffickers who abandoned a vehicle carrying sacks of bhang after being cornered by authorities.

The seized bhang, according to Rongo sub-county police commander Peter Okiring, weighs 194Kg and has a street value of Ksh1.94 million.

The narcotic was packed in five sacks. It was being ferried to an unknown destination.

The suspects were flagged by police manning a roadblock along the Awendo-Rongo highway.

They ignored police orders to stop forcing the officers to pursue the vehicle for over an hour.

Read: Kenyan Rastafarian Community in Court Seeking to have Bhang Legalized

Upon realizing that the officers were catching up with them, the drug traffickers abandoned the vehicle and jumped into river Kuja.

A search in the vehicle led to the recovery of the illegal substance.

The police boss further revealed that officers who were escorting the narcotics to the police station bumped into another probox which they suspect was secretly ferrying the suspects who escaped.

Read Also: Embu Court Destroys Consignment of Bhang Valued at Ksh4 Million

The driver and passengers of the Toyota Probox also deserted the vehicle and escaped.

The two vehicles were towed to Kamagambo police station as investigations continue.

The bhang is also in police custody and will be used as exhibit.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu