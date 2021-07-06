Police Seek to Hold Quiver Lounge Shooting Suspect for 14 Days

A Nairobi Court will on Wednesday rule on whether police will continue to hold a suspect believed to have shot three people at Quiver Lounge along Thika Road on Friday night.

Police are seeking to hold Dickson Njanja Mararo for 14 days as investigations into the matter continue.

Milimani Principal Magistrate Zainab Abdul heard that the investigating authorities will for the fourteen days record statements, retrieve CCTV footages and prepare a cyber-forensic report.

The DPP through State Counsel Evelyne Onunga told the court that two victims of the shooting have been discharged from the hospital namely Constable Lawrence Muturi attached to Kasarani police station and Felistus Nzisa a waitress at the club.

Constable Festus Musyoka attached to Starehe police station is still admitted at the Nairobi hospital undergoing treatment.

In a miscellaneous report, the police are asking for more time to allow the victims to identify the businessman through an identification parade at the Gigiri police station.

Investigating officer Geoffrey Ndatho said he is probing an attempted murder case, adding that Mr Mararo is yet to be processed for fingerprints.

“The officer is yet to retrieve the CCTV footage for a cyber forensic report, record statement from crucial witnesses, obtain a medical report of the victims and obtain a report from Ballistic examiners,” swore Ndatho.

The three victims are yet to record their statements since they have been in hospital.

Makueni MP Dan Maanzo who appeared for the victims said Musyoka is yet to wake up since the operation.

“The status of his health is not certain at this time. This morning he had not woken up. The charges of attempted murder are serious and it is of importance that the suspect is detained to allow the prosecution time to get the correct position,” Maanzo said.

Mararo’s lawyer, Cliff Ombetta argued that the police had no compelling reason to hold his client.

“Investigations did not start today, they started on July 2. The investigating officer needs to inform the court when they say he ran away at the crime scene yet he presented himself at the police. Everything was done on Monday in my presence including taking figure prints,” Ombetta argued.

The defense counsel told the court that detaining his client will not heal the officer who is still at the hospital. This he said as he insisted that his client should be released on bail.

“Let him be granted bail. There is no charge sheet and no holding charge. Let the suspect be charged and released on bail.”

Mararo who surrendered to the DCI on Monday afternoon will spend the night at Muthaiga Police Station pending the ruling.

