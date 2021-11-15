Police Seek to Hold FKF President Nick Mwendwa for 14 Days to Complete Probe

Police have filed a miscellaneous application to hold embattled Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa for 14 days to complete investigations.

The Director of Criminal Investigations are seeking orders to detain Mwendwa for 14 days at Gigiri Police Station.

Mwendwa was arrested last Friday over alleged theft of Sh430 million advanced to FKF in 2016 by Sports, Arts and Social Development.

Mwendwa was on Friday questioned over Sh244 million extended to the federation to prepare Harambee Stars for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Sports CS Amina Mohamed on Thursday disbanded FKF and in its place appointed a 15-member team headed by retired judge Aaron Ringera to manage FKF affairs for a period of six months.

The decision which took effect immediately followed a recommendation by an audit team which was appointed by the ministry of sports to among other things probe alleged misappropriation at the federation.

But FIFA has since urged the government to consider Mwendwa’s reinstatement.

“The appointment of the so called ‘Caretaker Committee’ by your office is undoubtedly contrary to our principles according to which all our member associations including FKF are required to manage their affairs independently and without undue influence of any third parties,” Fifa Secretary General Fatma Samoura.

